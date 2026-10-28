Randhawa starts lane-drain work in Nanak Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today started the work of lanes and drains in Ward No. 42, Nanak Nagar.

These works are expected to incur an expenditure of Rs. 75 lakh under the CAPEX budget.

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Former JMC Mayor, Manmohan Singh Choudhary, Mandal president, Rahul Kumar along with his team, Bhushan Verma, Vikul Gupta, Satvir Singh, Diwaker Kohli, Tarsem Choudhary, Sanjay Gupta and other senior BJP workers and prominent citizens along with JMC officials and the concerned contractor were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Randhawa asserted that development is not merely a promise but is a commitment that must be reflected through work on the ground.

He directed the concerned Junior Engineer and the contractor to ensure the highest quality of construction, transparency and timely completion of the works, emphasizing that there would be no compromise on the quality.

The MLA reiterated that his mission is to ensure development, accountability and public service in every corner of the Bahu constituency.