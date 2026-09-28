Randhawa starts Lane-Drain work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today started the construction work of lanes and drains in Bazigar Basti and other allied works of internal lanes in Ward number 48.

These works are being executed by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) under Capex programme at a cost of Rs. 31.79 lakh.

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The MLA was accompanied by BJP Mandal president, Surjeet Singh and his team, along with a large gathering of local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that strengthening basic infrastructure and addressing genuine public concerns remains his priority.

He said that every effort is being made to ensure that long-pending development demands are converted into concrete works on the ground.

“Our resolve is to ensure that every locality gets quality civic infrastructure. No genuine public demand will remain unattended and development will continue with transparency and accountability,” the MLA maintained adding: “The pace of development in Bahu will be further accelerated to ensure that people receive better civic facilities at their doorstep.”

In the presence of JMC officials and the concerned contractor, the MLA directed the concerned JE and the contractor to ensure quality workmanship, proper execution and timely completion of the project.