Randhawa starts lane-drain work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today started the construction work of a lane and drain which will incur an expenditure of Rs. 33.43 lakh (approx) in Ward No. 53, Trikuta Nagar.

The work was started in the presence of District BJP general secretary, Kulveer Charak and party workers Pankaj Bral, Magan Grover, Shailaja Gupta, Vishal Gupta, Naresh Chopra and a large number of locals.

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Officials from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), including JE Vishal Kotwal along with the concerned contractor were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa emphasized that development remains the cornerstone of his public service.

He directed the concerned officials and contractor to ensure the highest standards of construction, quality and timely completion of the project.

The MLA reiterated that no compromise would be tolerated in development works and that public funds must be utilized efficiently for the benefit of the people.

Locals of the area expressed gratitude to Randhawa for taking up the much-needed project and appreciated his continuous efforts towards transforming the constituency through sustained development.