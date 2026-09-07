Randhawa starts lane-drain up-gradation work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, here today started the up-gradation work of lane and drain in Sector-1, Sanjay Nagar, Ward No. 46.

The work is being executed by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and was started in the presence of Bahu Mandal president, Sahil Mahajan and his team, JMC officials including XEN Janak Singh Saini, concerned JE, the concerned contractor and a large gathering of local residents.

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Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that the up-gradation of lanes and drains in the area was a long-standing demand of the residents.

He said that he is committed to ensure that all the genuine demands of the people are taken up and resolved on priority.

The MLA said that better civic infrastructure is essential for improving the quality of life of residents and assured the people that every possible effort would be made to provide better basic amenities across the Bahu constituency.

He directed the concerned JMC officials and contractor to ensure quality of construction, proper execution and timely completion of the work, stressing that there must be no compromise with the quality of material or workmanship. Randhawa instructed the officials to closely monitor the work and ensure that residents face minimum inconvenience during its execution.