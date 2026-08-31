Randhawa starts blacktopping work in Trikuta Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today started blacktopping work in internal lanes of Ward No. 52, Trikuta Nagar.

The work is being executed by Public Works Department (PWD) in the presence of PWD officials and local residents. The internal lanes were in poor condition, causing inconvenience to the residents and commuters making the movement difficult, especially during adverse weather conditions.

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Randhawa personally visited the area few months back to assess the on-ground condition of lanes and understand the difficulties being faced by the residents. Following his visit, he took up the matter with the concerned authorities and pursued the issue for necessary action.

He said that providing better roads, improved connectivity and quality basic infrastructure remains a priority and every effort is being made to address genuine public issues in a time-bound manner.

The MLA stressed on the need to maintain proper quality of the work and ensure timely completion so that the residents can benefit from improved road connectivity.