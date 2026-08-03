Randhawa lays foundation stone for tile work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today laid the foundation stone for up-gradation of a lane in Gandhi Nagar, Ward No. 20, by tile work.

The development work is being executed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and it will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 30 lakh, sanctioned under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) of the MLA.

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BJP Mandal president, Rahul Kumar, prominent locals including Justice G.D Sharma (Retired), Dr. Sarabjit Singh, Dr. Anil Gupta, senior party workers, officials from JMC and the concerned contractor were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Randhawa said that this project fulfils a long-pending demand of the local residents seeking improvement of the lane for many years.

He reiterated that every genuine public demand would continue to receive priority and development remains the top agenda of his public service.

The MLA directed the concerned JMC officials and the executing contractor to ensure that the work is carried out with the highest standards of quality, within the stipulated timeframe and without causing any inconvenience to the residents.