Randhawa kick starts Rs 35 lakh worth development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening basic civic infrastructure across Bahu constituency, MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa today kick-started development works for internal lanes and drains in Sectors 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Channi Himmat, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh.

The development work was initiated in the presence of Mandal president, Nitish Mahajan, district general secretary, Kulveer Charak and prominent local residents including Yashpaul Khajuria, Neeraj Jain, Rahul Jain, Naresh Gupta, Deepak Sharma, Poonam Gupta, Sunita Gupta, Balraj Singh, Sunil Abrol, Vijay Gupta, Rakesh Malhotra and other prominent citizens.

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The project addresses a long-pending demand of the residents, who had been seeking improvement of internal lanes and drainage facilities in the area. The commencement of the work is expected to provide better civic amenities and improve the day-to-day living conditions of the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Vikram Randhawa said that development must be visible on the ground and directly benefit the people. He said that every genuine public demand brought to his notice is being taken up on priority, with a focused approach towards improving roads, lanes, drains and other essential civic infrastructure across Bahu constituency.

He further stated that people's trust can only be strengthened through timely action and delivery, adding that he will continue to work relentlessly to fulfill the development aspirations of every locality in the constituency.

Randhawa appreciated the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for taking up the project and urged the concerned agency to ensure quality execution and timely completion of the works.

The local residents expressed their gratitude to the MLA for fulfilling their long-pending demand and appreciated his continued efforts towards the development of Channi Himmat.