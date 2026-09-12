Randhawa initiates upgradation work of lanes and drains

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local residents, MLA Bahu, Ch Vikram Randhawa, today initiated the upgradation work of lanes and drains in Wards 3 and 4 of Jammu Cantonment Board.

The project, estimated at Rs 15.20 lakh, aims to improve drainage, road conditions and civic amenities in the area.

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The work was initiated in the presence of CEO, Jammu Cantonment Board, Dr Nitesh Gupta, officials of the Cantonment Board, the concerned contractor and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that addressing long-pending public demands and ensuring quality development at the grassroot level remains his priority.

He emphasized that improved civic infrastructure is essential for the convenience, safety, and well-being of residents.

“Every locality deserves attention and that coordinated efforts with civic agencies are essential to ensure timely execution of development works and visible improvements in public facilities,” he added.

The MLA appreciated the Jammu Cantonment Board and CEO for their cooperation and efforts in taking up the much-needed development work.

He also urged the concerned agencies to ensure timely completion and maintain quality standards.