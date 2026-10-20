Randhawa Initiates lane, drain works in Nanak Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, today initiated the construction and upgradation works of internal lanes and drains in Ward No. 42, Nanak Nagar, under the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local residents.

The function was attended by Ex Mayor JMC, Manmohan Choudhary, prominent party workers, local residents, officials of JMC, and the concerned contractor.

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Addressing the gathering, Ch. Vikram Randhawa said that fulfilling public demands and addressing ground-level issues remained his priority. He emphasized that development must reach every locality and that residents should not have to struggle for basic civic amenities. He reiterated his commitment to working with concerned departments to accelerate development, improve infrastructure, and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances across the Bahu constituency.

The MLA also stressed the importance of maintaining construction quality and ensuring timely completion of the project. He said that public representatives must remain accessible to the people and work sincerely towards fulfilling commitments made to residents.

Local residents warmly welcomed Ch. Vikram Randhawa and expressed their gratitude for initiating the much-awaited work. They appreciated his intervention in addressing their longstanding concerns and expressed hope that the project would bring relief and improve living conditions in the area.

Ch. Vikram Randhawa reaffirmed that his focus would continue to remain on public service, accountable governance and the overall development of the Bahu constituency.