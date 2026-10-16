Randhawa inaugurates upgraded Ram Leela Ground

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today inaugurated Ram Leela Ground in Channi Himmat after the completion of tile work with 80 mm thick interlocking paver blocks.

The project has been executed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) under the Capex budget.

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The upgraded ground was formally handed over to Ram Leela Committee in the presence of Committee members, JMC officials and the concerned contractor.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa described the completed work as a special Navratri gift to the people of Channi Himmat.

He said that fulfilling the long-pending demand of the Ram Leela Committee was a step towards improving local infrastructure and providing better facilities for religious and cultural activities.

The MLA reiterated his commitment to address public grievances and assured continued development of Bahu Constituency. “The upgraded Ram Leela Ground will provide better facilities for religious gatherings, cultural programmes, and other community events, bringing greater convenience to residents of Channi Himmat,” he maintained reaffirming his commitment to work for the welfare of the people.