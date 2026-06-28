Randhawa inaugurates tile laying work in PM Shri GHS Digiana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and ensuring better civic amenities, MLA Bahu, constituency, Ch. Vikram Randhawa today inaugurated the tile laying work in the campus of PM Shri Government High School (GHS), Digiana, along with the covering of the drain near the school under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The works were undertaken to fulfill a long-pending demand of the school authorities and local residents. During his visit to the school a few months ago, the issue was brought to the notice of the MLA, who assured immediate action. With the commencement of these works, the promise has now been fulfilled, providing students with a cleaner, safer and more conducive learning environment.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Vikram Randhawa said that education is the foundation of a progressive society, and every Government school deserves quality infrastructure that inspires students to learn and excel. He said that improving school campuses is not merely a developmental activity but an investment in the future of the nation. He reiterated his commitment to upgrading educational institutions and public infrastructure across the Bahu constituency.

The MLA further stated that his priority is to ensure that every genuine public demand is addressed promptly and that development reaches every ward without discrimination.