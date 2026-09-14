Randhawa inaugurates lanes and drains in Gorkha Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, today inaugurated the completed work of lanes and drains, an RCC slab and other allied works, in Ward No. 48, Gorkha Nagar, executed under his Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The works were taken up on the long-pending demand of local residents.

Advertisement

The MLA, accompanied by mandal president Surjeet Singh and his team, interacted with a large gathering of residents during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Randhawa said, "He had personally visited the lane and observed its poor and deteriorated condition, following which the work was taken up through his CDF allocation to provide relief to the residents."

"Today, I am pleased that this much-needed work has been completed and handed over to the public. Our priority is to ensure that genuine civic issues are addressed and that residents receive better basic infrastructure," he said.

The MLA reiterated his commitment to accelerating development works across Bahu constituency through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and other available resources.