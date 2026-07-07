Randhawa inaugurates lane and drain upgradation project in Ward No. 43

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Continuing his unwavering commitment towards strengthening civic infrastructure and ensuring holistic development across the Bahu Constituency, MLA Ch Vikram Randhawa today inaugurated upgradation work of lanes and drains at lane No 8, Sector-6, Ward No. 43 at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The work was formally launched in the presence of former Corporator Surjeet Singh (Pappu).

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Addressing the gathering, Randhawa said that the lane and drainage network in the locality had suffered extensive damage due to the floods in previous years, resulting in severe inconvenience to the residents.

"The deteriorated condition of the road and inadequate drainage had remained a major public concern for a long time. Responding to the persistent demand of the people, the project has now been taken up to provide a modern and durable drainage system along with improved road connectivity," he said.

"Every genuine public issue is being addressed on priority and reaffirmed that the present Government is committed to ensuring equitable development in every corner of the constituency. No area will be left behind and that development works will continue to be undertaken with transparency, quality, and accountability," he added.

Interacting with the residents, the MLA also listened to their grievances and assured them that all genuine issues related to basic civic amenities would be resolved in a phased and time-bound manner.

The local residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Ch Vikram Randhawa for fulfilling their long-pending demand and appreciated his proactive approach towards infrastructure development.