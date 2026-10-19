Randhawa inaugurates development works in Channi Himmat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, today inaugurated various internal lane and drainage works worth Rs 35 lakh in Sector-7, Channi Himmat, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local residents.

The completed development works were formally handed over to the residents for their benefit.

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The inauguration programme was attended by Mandal president BJP, Nitish Mahajan, district general secretary, Kulveer Charak, members of their team, prominent local residents, officials of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), and the concerned contractor.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Vikram Randhawa appreciated the efforts of the JMC and its officials in executing the development works. He stressed the importance of coordination between public representatives, civic authorities, and contractors to ensure quality development and timely completion of public projects.

The MLA stated that the improvement of internal lanes and drainage facilities would provide much-needed relief to residents and improve basic civic amenities in the area. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling public demands and ensuring balanced development across the Bahu constituency.

The local residents accorded a warm welcome to the MLA and expressed their gratitude for fulfilling their long-pending demand. The completion and handover of these works mark a significant step towards improving civic infrastructure and providing better facilities to the people of Sector-7, Channi Himmat.