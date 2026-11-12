Randhawa holds Darbar, reaffirms commitment to public service

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Senior BJP leader and MLA Ch. Vikram Randhawa listened to public grievances during a grievance redressal camp at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, assuring the visiting delegations that their genuine concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments and pursued for timely resolution.

J&K BJP Swachhta Abhiyan Department convenor, Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal and co-convenor, T.K. Sharma coordinated the proceedings.

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Public service means delivering solutions, not just promises, with a 24x7 commitment to addressing citizens' grievances, stated Ch. Vikram Randhawa, while listening to public grievances.

Randhawa asserted that no genuine public grievance should remain unattended due to administrative delays or lack of coordination. "The BJP is committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the people. Whether it concerns basic civic amenities, drinking water, roads, drainage or other essential services, we will strongly pursue every genuine issue with the concerned authorities. Our priority is to ensure that people's voices are heard and their problems receive appropriate attention. These grievance camps are a direct link between the public and their representatives," he said.

Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal said that such interactions help the party identify civic deficiencies that often remain unnoticed at higher administrative levels. He emphasized that public feedback provides an important basis for highlighting neglected issues.

T.K. Sharma stressed that every complaint requires proper attention, effective coordination and persistent follow-up to achieve meaningful results on the ground.

A number of deputations had come from Preet Nagar, Parveen Colony, New Plot, Ban Talab, Domana, Channi Rama, Shopkeepers Association from Bahu Fort, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Last Morh, Lakshmi Exclave Ext 2A Trikuta Nagar and other adjoining areas. Their grievances were related to renovation and construction of roads, lanes, drains, clearance of malba (debris), scarcity and shortage of drinking water, blacktopping of the roads, non-functional street lights, Revenue Department related issues, construction of home stay (Sarain) at holy temple Bawe Wali Mata for pilgrims, obstruction and encroachment in the lanes etc.