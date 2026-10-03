Randhawa gives Rs 84.17 lakh development push in Bahu Fort

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Continuing his focused efforts towards strengthening civic infrastructure and addressing long-pending public demands in Bahu Assembly constituency, MLA Bahu Ch. Vikram Randhawa today started two important development works in Bahu Fort and Ward No. 47 of his constituency.

The first work is the development of Ram Leela Ground at Bahu Fort, being executed under Jammu Smart City Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh. The development of the Ram Leela Ground had remained a long-pending demand of the local residents, who had repeatedly sought proper improvement and development of the important public space. With the commencement of the work, the demand has now moved towards fulfilment.

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The second work is the upgradation of lane and drain at Bagh Mohalla, Ward No. 47, being undertaken through Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) at a cost of Rs 24.17 lakh. The lane and drain work was also a long-standing demand of the residents, who welcomed the commencement of the project.

Randhawa was accompanied by Mandal president, Surjeet Singh and his team, besides a large gathering of local residents.

The works were started in the presence of officials from Jammu Smart City Limited and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that development is not merely about announcing projects, but about ensuring that genuine public demands are taken up, sanctioned and translated into visible work on the ground. He said that the Ram Leela Ground at Bahu Fort holds significance for the local community and its development had been awaited for a long time. "Today, with the commencement of this project, we have taken a concrete step towards providing the people with a better and properly developed public space," he said.

Regarding the Bagh Mohalla lane and drain project, the MLA said that basic civic infrastructure directly affects the daily lives of residents, and therefore such long-pending issues must receive priority.

Randhawa reiterated that the development journey of Bahu will continue with a clear focus on public needs, improved civic infrastructure and equitable development across the constituency.