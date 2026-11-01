Rana visits fire-hit Shiv Market, emphasizes timely relief, speedy reconstruction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Minister for Transport, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited Shiv Market near Railway Station, Jammu, to assess the situation arising out of the recent devastating fire that gutted several business establishments, causing huge financial losses and affecting the livelihoods of shopkeepers and their families.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with the affected traders, expressed solidarity with them and took stock of the damage caused by the fire. He also listened to their grievances and demands regarding financial assistance, rehabilitation and restoration of their business activities.

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The traders apprised the Minister of the economic hardships caused by the incident and highlighted the challenges involved in rebuilding their establishments and resuming commercial operations. They sought financial assistance and administrative support to facilitate their early rehabilitation.

The Minister assured the affected shopkeepers that the Government was fully aware of their difficulties and would extend all possible assistance to help them overcome the crisis. He informed them that the relief cases of all affected shopkeepers had already been forwarded by the District Administration to the Chief Minister for consideration and sanction of appropriate financial assistance. He expressed hope that the relief would be approved and disbursed at the earliest to provide immediate succour to the affected traders.

Emphasising the need for prompt administrative intervention, Rana directed the concerned authorities to facilitate all necessary formalities and extend requisite assistance to the affected shopkeepers for early reconstruction of their establishments. He stressed that no unnecessary procedural hurdles should impede the restoration process.

The Minister was accompanied by Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce, Jammu; Vishwajeet Gupta, President, Shiv Market Association; Shiv Partap, President, Sant Sewa Ashram Charitable Trust (Shiv Mandir Market) and Chairman, OBC Cell, Jammu, NC.