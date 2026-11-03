Rana reviews working of G&B hostels, Tribal Research Institute

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Transport, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, to assess the functioning of Gujjar and Bakerwal (G&B) hostels, implementation of tribal welfare initiatives and the progress of projects being executed by the Tribal Affairs Department.

The meeting deliberated on the welfare, educational advancement and socio-economic empowerment of tribal communities, with focus on strengthening the institutional facilities and ensuring effective delivery of Government initiatives.

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Reviewing G&B hostels, the Minister examined the existing diet plan, quality of food served to boarders, posting and stay arrangements of Wardens and other facilities available to the students. He stressed the need to maintain appropriate standards of hygiene, nutrition and accommodation so that students have a safe and supportive environment for their studies.

Rana also reviewed the functioning of the Tribal Research Institute (TRI). He emphasised the need to strengthen its institutional capacity and research activities, besides its role in documenting the socio-cultural heritage, traditions and developmental concerns of tribal communities.

Regarding implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), the Minister said that eligible tribal communities must receive the benefits and entitlements guaranteed under the Act. He called for coordinated efforts among the concerned departments and field-level functionaries to facilitate the process and resolve issues affecting implementation of the Act.

He took stock of newly constructed hostels and reviewed the physical and financial progress of ongoing departmental projects. He assessed the status of funds released under various schemes, including utilisation and progress against approved components. He called for close monitoring of expenditure and physical progress to ensure timely completion within stipulated timelines.

The meeting was attended by the Director, Tribal Affairs Department; Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Gujjar and Bakerwals; Joint Director (Planning), Tribal Affairs Department; Nodal Officer, Tribal Research Institute and Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu.