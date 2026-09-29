Rana reviews progress of Jal Shakti Schemes in Doda, Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today convened a meeting of officers of the Jal Shakti Department from Doda and Bhaderwah at the Civil Secretariat here to review the progress of ongoing water supply schemes and development works in the areas.

The Minister took a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of various ongoing schemes and sought a comprehensive assessment of the works at different stages of execution. He also took stock of the issues and bottlenecks affecting the pace of implementation. He stressed the need for timely resolution of such matters through coordinated efforts.

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Rana directed the officers to prepare comprehensive Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed works, incorporating all necessary technical, financial and field requirements. He emphasised that DPRs should be prepared after proper site assessment and in accordance with the actual requirements of the concerned areas to ensure efficient execution, minimise revisions and avoid delays at later stages.

He called for close monitoring of ongoing works and directed the field officers to undertake regular inspections to ensure adherence to approved specifications, quality standards and timelines. He stressed that the available resources must be utilised judiciously and that the works should be executed with due regard to the long-term sustainability of the water supply infrastructure.

The Minister underscored the importance of strengthening drinking water infrastructure in Doda and Bhaderwah, particularly in view of the difficult terrain and the requirements of people living in far-flung and hilly areas. He directed the officers to maintain close coordination at all levels and ensure that all bottlenecks are identified and addressed promptly so that the ongoing schemes are completed within the stipulated timelines and the intended benefits reach the people without delay.

The officers apprised the Minister of the status of various schemes and ongoing works in their respective areas. They assured that necessary measures would be taken to expedite execution and ensure effective implementation on the ground.

The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineers, former Commissioner Secretary Mehboob Iqbal and other concerned senior officers and engineers of the department.