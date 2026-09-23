Rana Reviews Physical, Financial Progress Of Jal Shakti, I&FC Works In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a review meeting to assess the physical and financial progress of various schemes and developmental works being executed by the Jal Shakti Department and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Departments in Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineers of the Jal Shakti and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments, besides all Superintending Engineers of the Hydraulic Circles of Kashmir Division.

During the meeting, the concerned officers briefed the Minister on the progress of ongoing schemes, achievements recorded so far, bottlenecks and the status of expenditure against funds sanctioned and earmarked for different works.

Advertisement

While reviewing the progress, the Minister directed the officers to accelerate execution of works on the ground and ensure that all projects nearing completion are completed within the prescribed timelines, particularly before the onset of winter.

Reviewing the functioning and progress of the Jal Shakti Department, Rana directed the officers to accord top priority to all incomplete drinking water supply schemes and make every effort to commission them before the winter season sets in.

He stressed the need for advance functional testing of pipelines, pumping arrangements, storage tanks and other associated infrastructure so that any technical deficiencies are identified and rectified well in time.

The Minister also called for close field-level monitoring of schemes and directed the concerned officers to undertake regular inspections of works, particularly those at advanced stages of completion, to ensure adherence to quality standards and approved timelines.

Reviewing the progress of works under the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, the Minister directed that de-silting of water channels and strengthening of flood-protection infrastructure and embankments along vulnerable stretches be undertaken and completed on priority.

Rana asked the Chief Engineer, I&FC, to furnish a river-wise status report detailing the progress of flood-protection works and the preparedness of vulnerable areas ahead of the winter season.

He stressed that physical progress and financial expenditure must move in tandem and that funds allocated for developmental works should be utilised judiciously, transparently and within the prescribed timelines.