Rana reviews functioning of FCS&CA deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired his maiden review meeting of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department at Civil Secretariat, here.

The meeting reviewed the overall functioning of the department, ongoing reforms and key initiatives including Public Distribution System (PDS) and Legal Metrology, with focus on strengthening food security, improving public service delivery and safeguarding consumer interests.

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The Minister emphasised that every deserving beneficiary must be brought within the ambit of the Public Distribution System. He directed the department to take all necessary measures to ensure that no eligible household is left out of the welfare net. He said that the Government is committed to ensure food security for all sections of society and making the delivery mechanism more convenient, transparent and hassle-free for beneficiaries. He called for continued improvements in the system to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

Reviewing the functioning of the Legal Metrology Department, the Minister was apprised of its activities and achievements in protecting consumer rights, promoting fair trade practices and ensuring compliance with prescribed standards of weights and measures.

Appreciating the department's efforts, Rana emphasised the importance of accuracy and transparency in commercial transactions, particularly in ensuring correct dispensing of fuel at petrol pumps and accurate measurement of packaged commodities. He called for strengthening enforcement mechanisms and ensuring strict adherence to prescribed standards across commercial establishments.

The Minister also reviewed the functioning of the Secondary Standards Laboratory and other departmental laboratories. He was briefed on their functioning and the role of specialised equipment in ensuring precision and reliability in the verification and calibration of weights and measures.

Stressing the need for continuous technological upgradation and modernisation of laboratory infrastructure, Rana said that well-equipped laboratories are essential for strengthening enforcement, maintaining accuracy and protecting consumer interests.

The meeting was attended by Controller, Legal Metrology Shiv Kumar Gupta, Director General FCS & CA Jammu, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Joint Director, Minakshi Vaid, Deputy Director, Sham Lal Abrol, Deputy Director Jyoti, Rehana Tabassam, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology, Jaideep, Singh, Kewal Krishan, Mohd Muzaffer Wani and Mohsin Khateeb.