Rana Reviews Development Works In Poonch; Cautions Against Any Laxity In Timelines, Quality Standards

MENDHAR, Jun 20: Aimed at accelerating the pace of developmental works and ensuring quality execution of ongoing projects, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress and implementation status of Jal Shakti, PWD (R&B), Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and Dharti Aaba works in Poonch district.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Jal Shakti Department, PWD (R&B), JPDCL, NTPC, Tribal Affairs Department and other senior officers from district administration. Detailed discussions were held regarding the physical and financial progress of ongoing projects, bottlenecks affecting execution and measures required for their timely completion.

While addressing the meeting, Rana stressed the need for expeditious implementation of all sanctioned works. He directed the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to timelines without compromising quality standards. He emphasized that all the departments must adopt a result-oriented approach to ensure that developmental projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe and their benefits reach the public at the earliest.

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Reviewing the status of water supply and allied infrastructure projects, the Minister directed the Jal Shakti Department to maintain close monitoring of ongoing works and address all issues impeding progress. He called for effective coordination among the executing agencies to ensure seamless implementation of projects across the district.

The Minister reviewed various road infrastructure works being executed under PWD (R&B). He instructed the officers to accelerate project execution while maintaining the prescribed technical specifications and quality parameters.

Highlighting the significance of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, Rana described it as a key initiative for strengthening the power distribution network and improving service delivery in the district. He directed the concerned officers to ensure timely implementation of RDSS works and prepare a comprehensive roadmap for achieving the scheme's objectives.

The Minister also expressed concern over the slow progress in implementation of Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan in the district and called upon the concerned to pace up the progress.

Maintaining that holistic tribal development remains a foremost priority of the present government, Rana emphasised the need for targeted efforts to bridge critical gaps in social infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihood support, stressing that sustained and measurable outcomes must be ensured for tribal communities across the district.

The Minister emphasized that all procedural requirements, including technical sanctions, tendering and allotments be completed in the shortest possible time to ensure timely execution of projects across the district. He directed the officers to conduct regular field inspections to monitor the quality, progress and adherence to approved specifications.

He made it clear that any laxity in meeting project timelines or quality standards would not be tolerated. He directed that prompt punitive action be initiated against the contractors found defaulting on their contractual obligations or failing to deliver work as per prescribed norms.