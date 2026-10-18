Rana reviews CDF, Tribal Plan, DAJGUA, UT Capex works in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today reviewed the progress of various developmental schemes and works in Poonch district.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Poonch; Assistant Commissioner Development, Poonch; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Poonch; and Executive Engineer, Rural Engineering Wing (REW), Poonch.

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Detailed discussions were held on the status of works being executed under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Tribal Plan, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), UT Capex and other developmental schemes in the district.

The Minister took stock of ongoing works, assessed the pace of implementation and reviewed the utilisation of funds allocated under various development programmes.

The review meeting also focused on identifying bottlenecks and resolving implementation-related issues. It also emphasised stronger coordination among the concerned departments to ensure timely execution of projects.

The officers apprised the Minister of the physical and financial progress of works under their respective jurisdictions and highlighted issues requiring intervention to expedite ongoing projects.

"The Government is committed to accelerating developmental activities, strengthening grassroots infrastructure and ensuring effective implementation of welfare-oriented schemes. Our priority is to ensure that every rupee spent translates into tangible benefits for the people and contributes to the overall development of Poonch district," the Minister said.

The Minister stressed the need for close monitoring of developmental works, effective utilisation of available funds and timely completion of projects so that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

He also underscored the importance of accountability, inter-departmental coordination and regular assessment of progress, particularly in border and remote areas, to ensure balanced development and improved delivery of public services.

The Minister directed the officers to work with dedication and a sense of urgency, assuring that the government would extend all necessary support to ensure that every developmental project is completed on time and to the highest standards of quality.