Rana releases book ‘Khita-e-Pir Panjal ka Adbi Sar-e-Waraq’

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, June 21: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today released a book titled "Khita-e-Pir Panjal ka Adbi Sar-e-Waraq" (The Literary Cover of Pir Panjal Region), which chronicles the rich historical, cultural and social heritage of the Pir Panjal region.

The book has been authored by noted educationist Barkat Hussain, presently posted as Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Lassana.

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The literary gathering, at Mendhar was attended by intellectuals, educationists, social activists and literary enthusiasts from across the Pir Panjal region.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister described the publication as a valuable contribution to the literary and intellectual heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that works such as "Khita-e-Pir Panjal" serve a vital purpose in preserving the identity, traditions and history of a region for future generations, ensuring that the stories, struggles and achievements of a people are not lost to time. He emphasised the need to encourage and support the local writers and scholars who dedicate themselves to document and highlight the unique cultural legacy of areas they live in.

The Minister said that literature transcends geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries and serves as a powerful medium for fostering understanding, harmony and shared human values.

Author Barkat Hussain expressed deep gratitude to the Minister and the people of the region for their support.