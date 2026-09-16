Rana lays foundation stone for Rs 3.35 cr Helipad, waiting lounge in Mendhar

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Sept 15: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today laid the foundation stone for construction of a Helipad and Waiting Lounge at Qasab in Mendhar, Poonch district.

The project, approved by Omar Abdullah led Government and taken up under the UT CAPEX, entails an estimated cost of Rs. 335.40 lakh and is aimed at strengthening connectivity and emergency response infrastructure in the remote border area.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Minister described the project as a long-pending demand of the people of Mendhar and emphasized its importance for a geographically remote and strategically significant area. He said the initiative reflects the Government's focus on development of backward, border and remote rural pockets. The proposed facility would provide a vital alternative mode of connectivity and prove particularly beneficial during medical emergencies, natural calamities and other situations requiring rapid movement of people and essential services, he added.

The Minister emphasized that improved connectivity is essential not only for facilitating access to healthcare and emergency services but also for promoting economic activity, tourism and the overall socio-economic development of the region. He added that sustained investment in infrastructure would help bridge developmental gaps and create better opportunities for the people living in these regions.

Highlighting the immense tourism potential of the area, the Minister announced the development of a State-of-the-Art Tribal Tourism Village at Bhera Qasab. He said the proposed tourism village, to be developed near the helipad site, would serve as an important platform for showcasing the rich tribal heritage, culture, traditions, handicrafts, cuisine and lifestyle of the region.

The project is also envisaged to promote tourism and create sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities for the local population.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by thousands of local residents, besides senior officers of the district administration and the Public Works (Roads & Buildings) Department.