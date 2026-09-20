Rana inaugurates Rs 6.53 cr water project in Channi Himmat, Bahu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today inaugurated a water supply project for the areas of Channi Himmat and Bahu and laid the foundation stone of a water supply augmentation project for Bathindi and Sunjwan, with the two projects having a combined estimated cost of Rs 12.43 crore.

MLA Bahu Vikram Randhawa, along with senior officers of the Jal Shakti Department and other concerned departments, were present on the occasion.

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The Minister inaugurated the water supply project for Channi Himmat and Bahu, executed at an estimated cost of Rs 652.78 lakh. The project is aimed at ensuring regular and daily water supply to residents of the areas that have been facing shortages.

The project included the drilling of new tubewells and allied works to augment the availability of drinking water and strengthen the existing supply arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the completion of the project marks an important step towards resolving the water deficit in the affected areas and providing households with a more reliable supply of drinking water.

He said that ensuring access to safe, adequate and dependable drinking water remains a key priority of the government, adding that the newly commissioned infrastructure would provide much-needed relief to residents and improve the overall water supply position in the area.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone of the water supply improvement and augmentation project for Bathindi and Sunjwan, under SASCI, at an estimated cost of Rs 590.50 lakh.

The project is aimed at strengthening the existing water supply infrastructure and augmenting its capacity to meet the present and emerging requirements of the rapidly developing areas.

Once completed, the scheme is expected to improve water availability and enhance the reliability of supply for residents of Bathindi and Sunjwan.

The Minister directed the concerned officers to ensure that the Bathindi and Sunjwan augmentation project is completed within the stipulated timeline, while maintaining the prescribed standards of quality.

He also stressed the need for proper operation and maintenance of the newly commissioned tubewells to ensure that the benefits of the completed project reach residents without interruption.

Later, the Minister chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Jal Shakti Department to take stock of the water supply situation in the area and review the progress of ongoing and proposed works.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the officers to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all pending and proposed water supply schemes without delay, so that the projects could be processed for approval and funding at the earliest.