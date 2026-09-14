Rana inaugurates projects, lays foundation stones for new works

Excelsior Correspondent

SALWAH (MENDHAR) Sept 13: In a major push to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve access to essential public services in the Salwah area, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today inaugurated several completed development projects and laid the foundation stones for a number of new works in the sectors of road connectivity, drinking water, education and healthcare.

The initiatives are aimed at addressing the key infrastructure needs of the people and improving the delivery of essential services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

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During his visit to Salwah block, the Minister also inspected various ongoing development works and took detailed stock of their physical and financial progress. He was informed that development projects worth approximately Rs 70 crore are presently under execution in Salwah block.

Reviewing the status of these works, he directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to ensure their timely completion while maintaining the highest standards of quality. He stressed that all development projects must be executed strictly in accordance with the prescribed technical specifications and within the stipulated timelines so that the intended benefits reach the people at the earliest.

Rana called for close coordination among the departments and executing agencies, along with regular field-level monitoring, to identify and resolve bottlenecks promptly.

The Minister inaugurated the macadamized Nakka Salwah Road, completed under the Cities and Towns Scheme at a cost of Rs 90 lakh. The improved road is expected to provide safer and smoother connectivity to local residents while facilitating the movement of people and goods.

Rana also inaugurated the newly constructed school building at Middle School, Khorbani Salwah, completed under the CDF Scheme at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The building is expected to provide improved classroom infrastructure and a more conducive learning environment for students.

The Minister underscored the importance of strengthening the educational infrastructure, noting that adequate and modern facilities are essential for promoting quality education and creating better opportunities for the younger generation.

As part of the new development initiatives, Rana laid the foundation stone for the Nakka Salwah-Nar Tarkhana road, to be constructed under the SASCI scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 240 lakh. Once completed, the road is expected to improve connectivity for habitations along the route and provide residents with better access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, markets and other essential services.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Sub Centre Building at Salwah, which will be constructed under the District CAPEX Budget at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh. The proposed health facility will strengthen the local primary healthcare network and improve access to basic medical services, particularly for residents who presently have to travel longer distances to avail themselves of healthcare facilities.

Giving further impetus to drinking water infrastructure, Rana laid the foundation stones for three important Water Supply Schemes (WSS) being taken up under UT CAPEX: These included WSS Pathanteer at an estimated cost of Rs 150 lakh, WSS Salwah Ghutna, at an estimated cost of Rs 89.50 lakh and WSS Salwah estimated at a cost of Rs 633.52 lakh..

Once completed, these projects are expected to augment the existing drinking water infrastructure and help meet the water requirements of the local population.