Rana inaugurates flood protection works worth Rs 5.91 cr in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today inaugurated flood protection works worth Rs 5.91 crore along vulnerable stretches of River Nikki Tawi and River Waddi Tawi in Jammu, underscoring Government's commitment to strengthening flood management infrastructure, enhancing climate resilience and safeguarding vulnerable habitations, agricultural land and public infrastructure.

The projects, funded under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme and NABARD, are aimed at mitigating riverbank erosion, reducing flood risks and strengthening protective infrastructure in areas vulnerable to rising water levels and heavy river discharge during periods of intense rainfall.

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The inauguration of the respective works was attended by MLA, Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, and MLA, Marh, Surinder Kumar.

Emphasising the need for a proactive and sustainable approach to flood management in the face of changing climatic conditions, Rana said that preventive measures, timely interventions and resilient infrastructure were essential to minimise the impact of natural disasters on lives, livelihoods and public assets.

"As we witness increasingly erratic weather patterns and climate-related challenges, strengthening our preparedness against floods has become imperative. Our priority must be to protect vulnerable riverbanks, safeguard habitations and agricultural land, and ensure that critical public infrastructure remains secure. Effective flood management requires advance planning, sound engineering interventions and sustained efforts to reduce risks before disasters strike," the Minister said.

The Minister stressed that all flood protection works must adhere to prescribed technical standards and quality benchmarks, with particular emphasis on durability, long-term sustainability and timely execution.

He said the Government was committed to strengthening protective infrastructure in vulnerable areas and ensuring that development initiatives translated into tangible and lasting benefits for local communities.

The first project, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 229.94 lakh under SASCI, involves flood protection measures along the left bank of River Nikki Tawi downstream of the 4th Bridge at Belicharana.

The work targets vulnerable stretches susceptible to erosion and flooding, with the objective of protecting nearby habitations, agricultural land and public infrastructure, particularly during the monsoon season. MLA Bahu, Vikram Randhawa, was present at the inauguration of this project.

The second intervention, estimated to cost Rs 69 lakh under SASCI, involves the construction of two spurs, each measuring 18 metres in length, along the left side of River Waddi Tawi at Channi Nankey, Nandni.

The spurs are designed to help regulate river flow near vulnerable stretches, reduce the risk of bank erosion and provide greater protection to adjoining agricultural land, settlements and public assets. Rana stressed that the remaining work should be completed on priority to ensure that the intended benefits reach the people without delay.

The third project, estimated at Rs 292 lakh and funded under NABARD, comprises flood protection measures along the right side of River Nikki Tawi, extending from Omman Post to Makwal Forward Post in village Makwal. The inauguration of this work was attended by MLA Marh, Surinder Kumar.

The project includes the construction of revetment crates and earthen embankments at vulnerable locations to reinforce the riverbank, check erosion and reduce the risk of flooding.

The intervention is particularly significant for protecting adjoining agricultural land and local infrastructure in the border village, where effective flood protection is essential for safeguarding livelihoods and community assets.