Rana holds public outreach prog at Sunjwan-Barmini

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today held a public outreach programme in the Sunjwan-Barmini area of Jammu district to listen to public grievances and assess the difficulties faced by the residents, particularly families affected by the land-sinking incident.

Accompanied by senior JKNC leaders Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Shamma Akhter and others, the Minister interacted with the affected families, heard their concerns and reviewed the challenges they continue to face following the incident.

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The land-sinking incident in the Sunjwan area in August 2026 reportedly damaged 15 houses and displaced dozens of families, forcing them to relocate to safer places. The incident severely affected the lives of the residents, making continued administrative support and access to essential services imperative.

During the interaction, the affected families raised issues concerning basic amenities, drinking water supply, land-related matters and the assistance required at their temporary places of settlement.

Taking cognisance of their concerns, Rana reviewed matters pertaining to the Forest Department, particularly those relating to land. He assured the families that their genuine grievances would be examined and addressed through the appropriate authorities.

The Minister also took serious note of complaints regarding the irregular supply of drinking water. He directed the concerned officers to ensure an adequate, regular and uninterrupted supply of potable water to the residents, with focus on families displaced by the land-sinking incident.

Emphasising the importance of essential services and basic amenities, he instructed the concerned departments to work in close coordination and take prompt action to resolve the issues highlighted during the programme. He stressed that families living in temporary settlements must not be left to face avoidable hardships due to gaps in service delivery.

Rana directed the officers to maintain regular coordination, prioritise the issues raised by residents and ensure timely intervention wherever required. He underscored the need for continued engagement with the public to assess ground-level challenges and facilitate effective solutions.

The public outreach programme was attended by the DFO Social Forestry, officers from Soil Conservation and Urban Forestry, DFO Jammu, Chief Engineer PHE, Chief Engineer Irrigation, the concerned Executive Engineer and other officials from the relevant departments.