Rana holds public outreach camp at Ari, addresses public concerns

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, June 27: In a direct demonstration of the Government's commitment to grassroots outreach and inclusive development, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today convened a public outreach meeting at Village Ari in Mendhar.

The meeting provided a platform for the local populace to voice their developmental concerns, pending grievances and demands directly before the Minister.

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The residents raised a range of issues pertaining to local infrastructure, water supply, forest-related matters and other civic concerns, seeking speedy redress of the same.

Taking cognisance of the representations made by the people, the Minister directed the concerned officers present on the occasion to ensure prompt and effective resolution of the issues raised, with specific directions issued on the spot for matters requiring immediate attention.

Addressing the participants, the Minister underscored the pivotal role of public outreach programmes in bridging the gap between the administration and the citizens at the grassroots level. He stated that such meetings are not merely a formality but a vital instrument of responsive and transparent governance, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and developmental initiatives reach every household, particularly in remote and tribal areas.

"Public outreach programmes are the cornerstone of people-centric governance. It is our responsibility to ensure that every citizen, especially those in far-flung areas, has direct access to administration and that their grievances do not go unheard. the government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is fully committed to take governance to the doorstep of every individual," said Minister Rana.

The Minister also reiterated the Government's resolve to accelerate developmental activities in the Mendhar constituency. He assured the public of continued focus on addressing their long-standing concerns across all sectors under his charge.

Senior officers from the concerned departments were present during the meeting and were directed to submit action-taken reports on the grievances addressed during the programme.