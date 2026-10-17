Rana directs speedy execution of Jal Shakti, I&FC works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, to assess the physical and financial progress of various schemes and developmental works being executed by the Jal Shakti Department and the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department in Jammu Division.

During the meeting, the concerned officers briefed the Minister on the progress of ongoing schemes, achievements recorded so far, implementation-related bottlenecks and the status of expenditure against funds sanctioned and earmarked for various works.

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While reviewing the progress, the Minister directed the officers to accelerate the execution of works on the ground for expeditious completion. He asked them to ensure that all the projects nearing completion are completed within the prescribed timelines, particularly before the onset of winter.

Reviewing the functioning and progress of the Jal Shakti Department, Rana directed the officers to accord top priority to the incomplete drinking water supply schemes and make every effort at the earliest. He stressed the need for advance functional testing of pipelines, pumping arrangements, storage tanks and other associated infrastructure to ensure that any technical deficiencies are identified and rectified well in time, facilitating the smooth commissioning of schemes and reliable drinking water supply to the people.

The Minister also called for close field-level monitoring of schemes and directed the concerned officers to undertake regular inspections, particularly of works at advanced stages of completion, to ensure adherence to quality standards and approved timelines.

Reviewing the progress of works under the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, the Minister directed that de-silting of water channels and the strengthening of flood-protection infrastructure and embankments along vulnerable stretches be undertaken and completed on priority.

He asked the concerned officers to furnish a comprehensive river-wise status report detailing the progress of flood-protection works. He emphasised the need for focused attention on vulnerable stretches and timely execution of essential protective measures.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of works being executed under the Capex and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) schemes. He directed the officers to expedite implementation, ensure timely utilisation of allocated funds and remove bottlenecks hindering execution. He stressed that all works under these schemes must adhere to the prescribed timelines and quality standards, with regular monitoring to ensure tangible progress on the ground.