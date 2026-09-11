Ramzi Sports, Sultan Warriors lock horns in Chinar Cup final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Sept 10: Ramzi Sports stormed into the grand finale of the Chinar Cup 2026 after defeating Sheeri Blasters in the second semi-final at the General Bipin Rawat Stadium, Baramulla.

Ramzi Sports will now face Sultan Warriors Baramulla in the title clash, which promises an exciting day-night contest under floodlights.

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The second semi-final drew an overwhelming response, with around 8,000 cricket enthusiasts turning up at the stadium. The huge gathering created an electrifying atmosphere and reflected the growing popularity of cricket and day-night sporting events in North Kashmir.

The Chinar Cup 2026 is being organised by the Indian Army to promote sports, nurture local talent and provide young cricketers with a platform to showcase their skills.

The introduction of day-night matches at the General Bipin Rawat Stadium has added further excitement to the tournament, attracting large crowds and enhancing the sporting experience.

With both finalists now decided, all eyes are on the grand finale, where Sultan Warriors Baramulla and Ramzi Sports will battle for the coveted Chinar Cup 2026 title.