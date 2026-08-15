Ramzan meets Rajnath, raises J&K Statehood, border issues

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Member of Parliament Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and raised a range of issues concerning restoration of Statehood and constitutional rights to Jammu and Kashmir, strategic connectivity, border development, employment and tourism.

Ramzan urged the Defence Minister to use his good offices for early restoration of Statehood, stressing that the commitment made to the people of J&K should be fulfilled in letter and spirit. He said timely restoration would strengthen public confidence in democratic institutions.

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The MP sought expediting the 120-km Sumbal– Bandipora–Gurez road and its development as a Strategic National Highway, besides early completion of the Razdan Pass Tunnel to provide all-weather connectivity to Gurez and facilitate movement of security forces, supplies and civilians.

He also sought increasing local porter engagement in Tangdhar from 400 to 1,000, along with special recruitment drives for local youth in the Army and BSF. Ramzan further urged continuation and strengthening of Defence Labour Procurement arrangements to protect livelihood opportunities for local workers and suppliers.

Seeking to boost tourism and winter connectivity, he proposed a cable-car service from Drangyari to Nichaan via Sadhna Top. He also called for improved connectivity along the Machil–Keran–Tangdhar road network and highlighted the strategic importance of roads maintained by BRO’s 109 RCC.

The MP also sought development of the 39-km Gali Maidan–Gagrian–Sawijan to Batalkot–Loran road in Poonch as a Border Zero Line Road to strengthen strategic connectivity and benefit Vibrant Villages.

Rajnath Singh assured Ramzan that the issues raised would receive due consideration and appropriate steps would be taken.