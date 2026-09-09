Ramesh Sippy Attends 'IFFJK', Hopes To Shoot Films In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 9: "Sholay" director Ramesh Sippy said he has been coming to Kashmir since 1964 and hopes that he and other filmmakers will get to shoot many more films in the Valley.

The director, whose work also includes "Shaan" and "Saagar" among others, is also looking forward to watch movies at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK).

"I have been coming here since 1964, very often. In between, there were problems, so we couldn't come. But now it has reopened, everything is fine.

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"I hope people will come, tourists will come, filmmakers will also come to shoot films just like they used to. There is also encouragement from the government. So, let's hope for the future, even better than this," he told reporters here.

Asked if he has plans to shoot in the valley, "right now we have come, observed everything and hope we will do it soon", he said.

Sippy expressed his desire to witness the emerging generation of cinematic talent.

"I look forward to watching some good films here and, just as nice things were being said about my films, to be able to say about their films that, look, these are good films. And to see other young makers receive encouragement to make good films," he added.

Playing down the critiques of modern filmmaking, Sippy said Indian cinema is in capable hands.

"I believe that even today, we have very good talent. People are making good films. Just recently, Imtiaz Ali's film ('Main Vaapas Aaunga') came out. It shows people have started making good cinema and will continue to make it... Today's filmmakers are doing their job, appreciate what they are doing, and encourage people who want to make such kinds of films," he added. (Agencies)