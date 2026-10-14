Ramesh Kumar reviews progress of flagship rural development schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 13: Ramesh Kumar today formally assumed charge as Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj (RDD&PR), Jammu and Kashmir.

Following his assumption of office, Kumar convened an interactive meeting with senior officers and officials at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the department's priorities, ongoing initiatives, and the way forward for strengthening rural development and Panchayati Raj institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by Secretary in RDD, Rachna Sharma, Director Finance, Umar Khan, Joint Director Planning, Kamal Kumar, Additional Secretary RD&PR, Waseem Raja and Under Secretaries of the department.

The Secretary reviewed the operational status and progress achieved under several flagship programmes, including the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) and Himayat.

The review focused on taking stock of the department's ongoing initiatives and reinforcing the implementation of programmes aimed at improving rural livelihoods, strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, creating rural infrastructure, providing housing assistance to eligible households and expanding livelihood opportunities for rural youth and women.

Emphasising the fundamental mandate of the Rural Development Department, Kumar observed that the department primarily serves the rural population and must remain focused on addressing the needs and aspirations of people at the grassroots level. He directed the officers to accord priority to projects and interventions that deliver direct, visible and measurable benefits to the public.

He further underscored the need for officers at all levels to remain focused on their respective responsibilities and work collectively towards improving the overall functioning of the department. The emphasis, he said, must remain on translating policy objectives and government initiatives into meaningful outcomes for people living in rural areas.