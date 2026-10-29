Rameez Ahmed Appointed As Sub-Editor In J&K Urdu Coordination Cell Service
JAMMU, Oct 29: The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Rameez Ahmed as a Sub-Editor (Pay Level-6) under the OM/RBA category in the J&K Urdu Coordination Cell Service, following recommendations from the J&K...
JAMMU, Oct 29: The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Rameez Ahmed as a Sub-Editor (Pay Level-6) under the OM/RBA category in the J&K Urdu Coordination Cell Service, following recommendations from the J&K Services Selection Board.
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