Ramdev, Balkrishan highlight importance of mentor-disciple tradition

*Patanjali Yogpeeth celebrates Guru Purnima

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, July 29: On Guru Purnima, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan threw light on the importance of mentor-disciple tradition and their pious relation.

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During a function organized by Patanjali Yogpeeth, here today, at the residential school ‘Acharyakulam’, Upnayan and Ved Arambh ceremony for 1176 students was performed while at Patanjali Phase-II, a 111 Kundiya Yagya was organized to mark the festival of Guru Purnima.

Speaking on this occasion, Swami Ramdev said that instead of film stars, we should make our parents, grandparents and other great personalities of our country as our role models.

He also said that anyone lacking values, morals and knowledge should not be our role model at any cost.

“Lord Rama, Krishna, Shiva and other deities should be our role models,” he maintained adding that we should also stop uttering film songs and dialogues and should recite Vedic hymns instead.

Addressing the students Swami Ramdev said that we should obey our parents properly and we should also follow their advices in order to progress in life.

Acharya Balkrishan touched the feet of his mentor Swami Ramdev Ji and sought his blessings on this auspicious occasion while the vice president of Acharyakulam, Dr. Ritambara Shastri along with Pracharya Swati Munshi blessed their students.

Prominent among those present on this occasion were Bhartiya Shiksha Board working head, Dr. N.P Singh, Patanjali Civil Service Academy head, Awadh Ojha, Patanjali Ayurvedic University faculty Anil, Vice Principal of Acharyakulam, Tapas Kumar Beraji, Deepa Devi, Amit and others.