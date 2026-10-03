Ramban: Tourist Killed, 56 Injured in Two Accidents on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

A woman tourist from West Bengal was killed and 56 people, including nine security personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents within half an hour on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, the first accident occurred around 8:50 am near Maroog when a passenger bus travelling from Srinagar to Jammu, bearing a West Bengal registration number, collided with a hillside after its driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The accident resulted in the death of a woman passenger and injuries to 47 others.

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