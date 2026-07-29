Ramban Police Attaches Properties of Four Pakistan Settled Terrorists
Ramban Police on Tuesday attached immovable properties of four Pakistan/PoK-settled terrorists—Abdul Rashid @ Bashir, Ghulam Rasool @ Badshah, Abdul Latief Naik @ Sajjad, and Mushtaq Ahmed—under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The attached land, located...
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Ramban Police on Tuesday attached immovable properties of four Pakistan/PoK-settled terrorists—Abdul Rashid @ Bashir, Ghulam Rasool @ Badshah, Abdul Latief Naik @ Sajjad, and Mushtaq Ahmed—under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The attached land, located in Banihal and Khari areas, is valued at over ₹90 lakh. Police said the action is part of its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem by denying terrorists the benefits of illegally held assets and strengthening the rule of law.
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