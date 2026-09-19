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Home / Sports / Ramban girls win UT Boxing C’ship for fourth straight time

Ramban girls win UT Boxing C’ship for fourth straight time

Excelsior Sports Correspondent RAMBAN, Sept 18: District Ramban clinched the Girls Overall Championship Trophy for the fourth consecutive time at the UT Level Boxing Championship 2026-27 held in Srinagar, securing seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals. The gold...

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Daily Excelsior
04:30 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Winning team posing along with trophy and support staff.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 18: District Ramban clinched the Girls Overall Championship Trophy for the fourth consecutive time at the UT Level Boxing Championship 2026-27 held in Srinagar, securing seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The gold medals were won by Tanvi Katoch, Kajal Devi, Pooja Devi and Sonia Bhagat, all from HSS Ramban, besides Shevity Katoch and Ronika Devi of BVM Ramban and Neha Devi of GHS Ramban. Sonia Devi of HSS Ramban and Ragni Suhail of GHS Ramban secured silver medals, while Anjali Devi of GHS Ramban and Manisha Devi of HSS Ramban won bronze medals.

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The Ramban team was accompanied by coach and managers Sunta Devi, Pushkar Singh Katoch and Tirath Singh Chib.

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