A major fire gutted four residential houses in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Sunday, officials said. Fire broke out in one of the houses in Bhatti Ganote village around 6 am and quickly spread to the adjoining structures, engulfing four houses in the process, they said. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said. Ramban DC Mohammad Alyas Khan and SSP Anna Lata Sinha visited the spot and monitored the firefighting operation, they said. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze, the officials said.

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