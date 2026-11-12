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Home / Sports / Ramban District Judo C'ship from Nov 21

Ramban District Judo C'ship from Nov 21

Excelsior Sports Correspondent RAMBAN, Nov 11: The Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir is going to organise the Ramban District Judo Championship for Under-14, Under-17 and Senior categories (Boys & Girls) at Oak Fields International School, Ramban, from November 21 to...

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Daily Excelsior
04:18 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 11: The Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir is going to organise the Ramban District Judo Championship for Under-14, Under-17 and Senior categories (Boys & Girls) at Oak Fields International School, Ramban, from November 21 to 22.

The championship will be held under the banner of Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council. The event aims to spread awareness about the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and encourage youth to adopt sports as a positive alternative to drug abuse.

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All judokas have been advised to report to their respective coaches along with their Aadhaar cards and duly filled entry forms to participate in the championship.

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