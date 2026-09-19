Ramban: BSF Vehicle Overturns On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 5 Personnel Injured
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Ramban district of on Saturday. The BSF vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy, and the accident occurred near Chamba-Seri...
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Ramban district of on Saturday.
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The BSF vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy, and the accident occurred near Chamba-Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials added. The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital
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