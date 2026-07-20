Ramban admn retrieves Rs 2.5 cr worth land from drug peddlers

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 19: As part of the ongoing 100-Day Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Campaign, the District Administration Ramban, in coordination with the Police, Revenue and Forest Departments, carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in the district today.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Arun Gupta supervised the drive. Joint teams comprising Executive Magistrates, Revenue officials, Police personnel and Forest Department staff participated in the operation.

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During the exercise, the District Administration retrieved 18 Kanal 0.5 Marla of State land and 16 Kanal 4 Marla of Forest land that had been illegally occupied by drug peddlers. The total market value of the retrieved land is estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore.

The District Administration stated that the action reflects its zero-tolerance approach towards the drug trade and allied illegal activities. Reclaiming Government land from persons involved in drug peddling is aimed at dismantling illegal networks, safeguarding Government property and upholding the rule of law.

The administration reiterated that the campaign against drugs and encroachments will be intensified in the coming days. It made clear that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in drug peddling or illegal occupation of Government land.