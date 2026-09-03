Jammu, Sept 3: The Ramban administration in Jammu and Kashmir has warned people against a fake WhatsApp and social media account created using the name and photograph of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, asking them not to respond to or engage with it.

Khan, in a post on his official X account, issued a public advisory and clarified that the account operating through mobile number 66998857414 was fake.

"A fake WhatsApp, social media account has been created using the name and photograph of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan. The number shown in the screenshot is not original," he said on X.

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The deputy commissioner urged citizens not to respond to the number or social media account, share personal information, send money or engage with the account in any manner.

"Please remain vigilant and report such fake accounts immediately to the concerned authorities," he said, seeking public cooperation to prevent cyber fraud.

The district administration also advised people to verify the authenticity of any message or request purportedly sent by government officials before sharing personal information or making any financial transaction. (Agencies)