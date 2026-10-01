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Home / Videos / Ramban: 33 Tourists Injured as Bus Turns Turtle on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Ramban: 33 Tourists Injured as Bus Turns Turtle on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

    At least 33 tourists from West Bengal were injured after their bus turned turtle near Marog in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The tourists were travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu, nine injured tourists were later...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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At least 33 tourists from West Bengal were injured after their bus turned turtle near Marog in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The tourists were travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu, nine injured tourists were later referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.

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