Ramban: 33 Tourists Injured as Bus Turns Turtle on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
At least 33 tourists from West Bengal were injured after their bus turned turtle near Marog in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The tourists were travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu, nine injured tourists were later...
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At least 33 tourists from West Bengal were injured after their bus turned turtle near Marog in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The tourists were travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu, nine injured tourists were later referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.
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