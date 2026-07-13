Ramban: 18 Amarnath pilgrims Injured In Road Accident

Eighteen Amarnath yatris were injured after a chain collision involving two JKRTC buses, a car and a private bus at Langar Point in Chanderkote area of Ramban district on Monday. All the injured are reported to be in stable condition, officials said. The accident took place when two JKRTC buses, forming part of the Pahalgam-bound Yatra convoy, collided with each other. The impact forced one of the buses into a car, which was subsequently pushed into a private bus, resulting in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

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