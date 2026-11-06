Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / 'Ramayana' Records Rs 155 Crore On Opening Day At Worldwide Box Office

'Ramayana' Records Rs 155 Crore On Opening Day At Worldwide Box Office

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: “Ramayana: Part One”, the grand retelling of the Hindu mythological epic, made a blockbuster start at the worldwide box office, collecting Rs 155 crore gross on its opening day, the makers said on Friday. Directed by...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:10 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: “Ramayana: Part One”, the grand retelling of the Hindu mythological epic, made a blockbuster start at the worldwide box office, collecting Rs 155 crore gross on its opening day, the makers said on Friday.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film released worldwide on November 5, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

In a press note, the makers said that the movie has registered the highest pre-Diwali opening in the history of Indian cinema. (AGENCIES)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra