'Ramayana' Records Rs 155 Crore On Opening Day At Worldwide Box Office

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: “Ramayana: Part One”, the grand retelling of the Hindu mythological epic, made a blockbuster start at the worldwide box office, collecting Rs 155 crore gross on its opening day, the makers said on Friday.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film released worldwide on November 5, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

In a press note, the makers said that the movie has registered the highest pre-Diwali opening in the history of Indian cinema. (AGENCIES)