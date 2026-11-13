'Ramayana' Becomes 11th Indian Film To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Mark At Box Office

MUMBAI, Nov 13: "Ramayana", directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has become the 11th Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore milestone at the global box office in eight days, joining hits such as "Dangal", "Baahubali 2", "Pushpa 2" and "Dhurandhar 2".

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5.

According to figures shared by trade website Sacnilk, the worldwide gross of "Ramayana" after eight days is Rs 1,033.55 crore with India contributing Rs 675.05 crore and overseas Rs 358.50 crore, respectively. (Agencies)