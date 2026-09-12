Raman Bhalla leads “Chaupal Pe Charcha” prog in Jammu South

*Ex-MLC joins NRHM employees’ dharna

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Carrying forward the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee’s (JKPCC) UT-wide public outreach programme “Chaupal Pe Charcha”, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today reached Bandhurakh, Shiv Nagar in the RS Pura-Jammu South constituency and interacted with residents to listen to their grievances and understand the challenges confronting ordinary people.

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The programme provided an opportunity to people from different sections of society to directly place their concerns before the Congress leadership. The interaction covered a wide range of issues affecting daily life, including the recently revised power tariff, unemployment and recruitment, restoration of statehood, inadequate civic and public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, drug abuse, farmers’ problems, difficulties faced by traders and small businesses, regularisation of daily wagers and the growing gap between government announcements and their implementation on the ground.

Bhalla said that “Chaupal Pe Charcha” is not merely a political programme but an effort to reconnect public representatives with the people and understand their problems at the grassroots level. He said that Jammu’s development cannot be assessed merely through Government announcements or statistics; the real test lies in whether an ordinary family is able to access affordable electricity, quality healthcare, employment, good roads, education and basic civic amenities.

The issue of the revised electricity tariff, which carries an average increase of around 6.83 per cent from September 1, figured prominently during the interaction. Residents expressed concern that increased electricity bills would further strain household budgets as well as small businesses and agricultural activities.

Unemployment emerged as another major concern. Young people raised issues relating to recruitment examinations, pending selections, contractual employment and the lack of adequate employment opportunities.

Senior leaders Amrit Bali, Satish Sharma, Sanjeev Katal , Pritam Singh and many others also joined the programme.

Meanwhile, former MLC and JKPCC chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma joined the protest dharna/strike of the NRHM employees at Sunderbani in district Rajouri today. These employees are without salaries for the last several months and also demanding regularization. The Congress leader extended support to the cause of striking employees and urged the Government to release their wages and accept their other genuine pending demands.